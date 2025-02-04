Stroke survivor shares her story to raise awareness for American Heart Month

BALTIMORE — The month of February is American Heart Month.

It's a time to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease.

One woman has been sharing her story as a way to remind others of how important it is to take care of your heart health.

Just nine days after Erin Adelekun had a C-Section, she had a terrible headache.

Her husband made her breakfast and asked her to come downstairs.

"I thought I said I will be down in a minute, but it was gibberish," said Adelekun.

Adelekun was having a stroke.

Her husband rushed her to the hospital.

She was flown to Med Star.

"I was in a coma for three weeks and in the hospital for three months," said Adelekun.

Since she had a stroke in August of 2020, she has improved tremendously.

However, she still has a speech impairment and walks with a cane.

She wants people to know her story because she was only 38 when she had a stroke.

"I want to raise awareness to you know, eat right, check your blood pressure, stop smoking, live a healthy life," said Adelekun.

Dr. Sunjeet Sidhu from Med Star Health agrees.

He says when people exercise, it lowers their chance at getting cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Sidhu says it's important to talk about cardiovascular disease because it is the number one killer in America.

"It just becomes more and more common as the patient population gets older, and obesity becomes more prominent epidemic in the states. Heart health becomes critical," said Dr. Sidhu.

If you're dealing with heart disease, Med Star Health has resources for you.