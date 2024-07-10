WMAR and the community team up to Stock the School!

BALTIMORE, MD — We know it's still summer break, but you have seen the school supplies are already filling up the isles at local stores.

So, if you are in the mood to get ahead on your school supply shopping we hope you'll pick up a thing or 2 as we 'Stock the School'.

August 14th we are collecting donations to be handed out to area teachers to help them get their classrooms ready for the new school year.

The collection will happen outside the WMAR studios at 6400 York Road, 21212.

According to the National Education Association, families can expect to spend an average of $890 on back-to-school supplies this year. That's up because of many factors, including inflation.

Here is what we're collecting:



Pencils

Backpacks

Calculators

Glue

Markers

Colored Pencils

Scissors

Erasers

Compasses

Notebooks

Rulers

Any other items teachers may need to get their classroom ready