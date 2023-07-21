Join WMAR as we 'Stock the School'.

August 16th we are collecting donations to be handed out to area teachers to help them get their classrooms ready for the new school year.

According to the National Education Association, well over 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies. With inflation up, the cost of getting the classroom ready for a successful school year will come at a greater cost.

Here is what we're collecting:



Pencils

Backpacks

Calculators

Glue

Markers

Colored Pencils

Scissors

Eraers

Compasses

Notebooks

Rulers

And any other items teachers may need to get their classroom ready