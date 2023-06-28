Starbucks adds 3 frozen lemonade Refreshers to its permanent menu

Summer has officially begun, and that means Starbucks has added some brand-new drinks to the menu. Unlike their usual limited-time seasonal drinks, however, these ones will be permanent!

Coming in three flavors, the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages are blended with real fruit pieces and lemonade. All three have a swirl of strawberry puree. You’ll find them in Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade.

The Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade has pineapple and passionfruit flavors blended with real diced pineapple and lemonade, for what Starbucks says “looks like a sunset in a cup.”

The Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade is an “icy twist” on classic strawberry lemonade. It combines strawberry and açaí with lemonade, plus real strawberries and ice.

The Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade is made with mango and dragonfruit flavors that are blended with real pieces of dragonfruit, plus lemonade and ice.

Starbucks has also released a new reusable cold cups drinkware collection made especially for summer.

The collection includes 24-ounce cold cups in fluorescent colors like neon yellow and tangerine, plus a couple of tropical floral prints, one that is meant to look like a sunset and a Teal Splash Bling Cold Cup and matching keychain that Starbucks says brings “under-the-sea vibes.” You can also get a magenta bling cold cup and shop from a collaboration with artist Yiqiao Wang featuring a design that honors the Deaf community.

If you buy one of the cups and bring it to your local Starbucks, you get a 10-cent discount on every order. Starbucks Rewards members also receive an additional 25 Stars (reward points).

If frozen coffees are more your thing, Dunkin’ has also launched a summer menu, which includes the return of their Salted Caramel Cold Brew.

Dunkin’ describes the drink as a “slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew” with a “sweet, subtly salty caramel flavor.” It is then topped with salted caramel cold foam and a burnt sugar topping.

What new summer drinks are you most excited to try?

