Towson University pays tribute to former football All-American Randy Bielski

TOWSON, MD — The Baltimore County and Towson Tiger community is mourning the loss of a Towson University football legend, Randy Bielski.

Bielski died Friday, August 9th, while on vacation with his family in Ocean City. He was 67-years-old.

Bielski, who lived in Lutherville, played football at Dulaney High School and would go on to Towson University in the 70's.

He would make it to the NFL, just like his father, Dick Bielski, who ended his career with the then Baltimore Colts.

In a 2023 Towson Athletics Hall of Fame speech he When it came to success he credited his dad for much of his success saying, “I attribute a lot of that success to sitting down and watching those 8mm films with my father as he ran them forwards and backwards. He taught me a lot about tendencies and things to look for. That information proved to be very helpful during my playing career.”

He is one of only six Tigers to be drafted to the NFL.

