OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The countdown is on for the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills.

Scheduled for August 12-17, the BMW Championship will showcase the top 50 players on the PGA TOUR.

Golf fans can still grab their tickets at bmwchampionship.com. There are various options, including grounds tickets and upgraded passes to The Trophy Club by Michelob ULTRA.

This championship marks a significant return to Caves Valley Golf Club, four years after the six-hole playoff showdown between Bryson DeChambeau and eventual champion Patrick Cantlay.

Making this event even more meaningful, all proceeds from the 2025 BMW Championship will support the Evans Scholars Foundation.

The foundation is dedicated to providing full tuition and housing scholarships to deserving youth caddies, and since 2007, the tournament has raised over $60 million for this noble cause.

Parking Information

Fans planning to attend are advised to arrange their travel to Caves Valley Golf Club in advance, as no public parking is available on-site. All spectators must park at Owings Mills Metro Centre and take a shuttle to the course. Prepaid digital parking passes are required and can be obtained ahead of time. Shuttle service is included for added convenience. Register for parking here.

