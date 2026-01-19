South Carolina women's basketball dominates Coppin State in rare Baltimore visit

BALTIMORE — The second-ranked University of South Carolina women's basketball team made an unusual trip to Baltimore on Sunday, defeating Coppin State 90-48 at PEC Arena in a game that drew the second-largest crowd in Lady Eagles women's basketball history.

Head coach Dawn Staley brought her Gamecocks more than 500 miles from their

Columbia campus to face the Lady Eagles in what became a measuring stick game for the home team. The matchup represented a rare opportunity for Coppin State to face elite competition.

"Before the game, I gave her a hug and embraced her, saying we appreciate this moment because Dawn, you got the Dawn effect," Coppin State head coach Darrell Mosley said. "All these people are here for you. We played 6,7 home games already. We probably average 100 fans, if that."

The crowd turnout marked a significant achievement for Coppin State's program. For the Lady Eagles players, the experience provided invaluable exposure to top-level competition.

"Games like this are what you dream of as a hooper," said Coppin State guard Paris McBride, who had 12 points Sunday afternoon. "Being able to host the number two team in the nation with Dawn Staley as the coach and professional players that's going first round in the league, it's an amazing feeling."

Despite playing away from home, South Carolina felt supported by their traveling fan base. Staley noted the strong mix of supporters from both programs in attendance.

"I thought there was a great mix of Coppin State fans and a great mix of South Carolina fans," Staley said. "We do travel well, and I thought both fan bases really enjoyed basketball."

The 42-point margin reflected the talent gap between the programs, but Mosley emphasized the learning opportunity for his players.

"My team has to earn everything, and so just to be able to play against high-profile players, a high-profile coach, it's a story to tell later in their life that I had an opportunity to play against some pros," Mosley said.

Mosley plans to apply lessons learned from facing elite competition as his team continues its season. The Lady Eagles return to action Thursday at 7 p.m. when they host Howard in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game at PEC Arena.

