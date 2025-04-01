Ravens get marketing rights in United Kingdom

BALTIMORE — Can Europe become part of the Ravens Flock?

The U.S. has long been Ground Zero for football, but the sport is barely acknowledged in other countries.

Now, the NFL has given the Ravens the green light to promote the team throughout the United Kingdom - in hopes that "Purple Fever" can catch on in England and beyond.

The Ravens just announced that they're among four new clubs to get international marketing rights as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program.

The program is only in its fourth year; the Ravens took part in a promotional game in London in 2023.

Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said in a press release:

We already have a strong support system in place from our UK Ravens community, and we’re thrilled to join the NFL’s Global Market Program to grow our fanbase throughout the United Kingdom and beyond. It has long been a goal of ours to further expand our brand and reach our supporters globally.

Almost all NFL teams - 29 of them - have now joined the marketing program, which grants marketing rights for at least five years.

The other new teams this year are the Washington Commanders (which can market in the United Arab Emirates), the Green Bay Packers (which can market in Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom), and L.A. Chargers (which can market in Greece).

