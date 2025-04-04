Northwestern crushes John's Hopkins in top five women's lacrosse matchup

BALTIMORE — It's being called the biggest home game here in women's lacrosse history at Johns Hopkins University.

For the first time since the Blue Jays moved to Division One in 1999, two top five programs faced off at Homewood Field.

There was plenty of anticipation for Thursday's matchup.

Unfortunately, it fell short of living up to expectations. Things started off well for Johns Hopkins. The leading scorer, Ashley Mackin, got things started by scoring the first goal of the night, but that was as good as it got for the Blue Jays. Northwestern would go on a 6-0 run in the first quarter.

Johns Hopkins would fight back, cutting that deficit 6 to 3 at the end of the first period, but the Wildcats were entirely too much for the Blue Jays, not only taking a 14 to 5 lead into the locker room but finishing this one off 18 to 5, handing Johns Hopkins their biggest loss of the season.

"They never got rattled when things went awry, and they came out right from the first whistle and just played their hearts out," says Wildcats head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller.

With the loss, the Blue Jays are now 9-3 on the season. Their next game is going to be a week from Thursday when they travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State.