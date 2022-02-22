Watch
Sports

Actions

Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby win, trainer banned from 2022 Preakness

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Roberson/AP
John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Medina Spirit
Posted at 4:07 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 04:07:05-05

BALTIMORE — The horse that won last year's Kentucky Derby has been stripped of that victory and his trainer has been suspended.

Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance after winning last year's race at Churchill Downs.

The horse to undergo further testing to run in the Preakness, where he finished third.

Medina Spirit died back in December following a workout at a track in California.

No cause of death has been released.

Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended from horse racing for a 90-day period.

His suspension begins on March 8 and runs through June 5.

This means that Baffert will not be allowed to enter any of his horses in the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness this year.

Seven of Baffert's horses have won at the Preakness; tied for the most in the race's history.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019