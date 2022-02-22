Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby win, trainer banned from 2022 Preakness

BALTIMORE — The horse that won last year's Kentucky Derby has been stripped of that victory and his trainer has been suspended.

Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance after winning last year's race at Churchill Downs.

The horse to undergo further testing to run in the Preakness, where he finished third.

Medina Spirit died back in December following a workout at a track in California.

No cause of death has been released.

Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended from horse racing for a 90-day period.

His suspension begins on March 8 and runs through June 5.

This means that Baffert will not be allowed to enter any of his horses in the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness this year.

Seven of Baffert's horses have won at the Preakness; tied for the most in the race's history.