Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Womack scores five TD's in Annapolis win, Severn Run falls in program opener 43-6

Annapolis running back Tyler Womack rushes for five touchdowns in victory over Old Mill, Severn Run loses first game in program history
Week one of the public high school football season in Maryland got underway with a game for the ages for Annapolis and an historic contest for Severn Run. Annapolis topped Old Mill, 40-20, in Millersville. Tyler Womack, one of the best running backs in Maryland, was the star. The senior rushed for 217 yards on 28 carries and scored five touchdowns. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/sports/local-sports/womack-scores-five-tds-in-annapolis-win-severn-run-falls-in-program-opener-43-6
Tyler Womack
Posted
and last updated

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Week one of the public high school football season in Maryland got underway with a game for the ages for Annapolis and an historic contest for Severn Run.

Annapolis topped Old Mill, 40-20, in Millersville.

Tyler Womack, one of the best running backs in Maryland, was the star. The senior rushed for 217 yards on 28 carries and scored five touchdowns.

Severn Run, a brand-new high school on New Cut Rd. in Severn, took the field on Friday night for the first time in school history. Game No. 1 for the Wolves was a trip to Meade. The Mustangs handed their new rival a 43-6 loss.

Meade quarterback Alijah Johnson passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices