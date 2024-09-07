Womack scores five TD's in Annapolis win, Severn Run falls in program opener 43-6

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Week one of the public high school football season in Maryland got underway with a game for the ages for Annapolis and an historic contest for Severn Run.

Annapolis topped Old Mill, 40-20, in Millersville.

Tyler Womack, one of the best running backs in Maryland, was the star. The senior rushed for 217 yards on 28 carries and scored five touchdowns.

Severn Run, a brand-new high school on New Cut Rd. in Severn, took the field on Friday night for the first time in school history. Game No. 1 for the Wolves was a trip to Meade. The Mustangs handed their new rival a 43-6 loss.

Meade quarterback Alijah Johnson passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

