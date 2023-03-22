With playoff spot clinched, Blast get home-and-home with Mesquite

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Blast indoor soccer team is into the homestretch of its regular season. There are just three more games to go and they are all going to be all about playoff positioning.

The Blast clinched a spot in the Major Arena Soccer League playoffs on Sunday with a 7-4 win over Kansas City. Baltimore has won three of its last four games and sits in second place in the MASL's Eastern Division with a record of 11-7-3.

They are led by Lucas Roque, who is having a career year. The veteran forward is tied for second in the MASL with 29 goals and ranks third with 46 points.

This weekend brings a tough couple of days for Roque and his mates. They play a home-and-home series with the Mesquite Outlaws. The two teams take the field in Dallas, Texas on Saturday then suit up in Towson on Sunday.

It's just another obstacle in the way on the road to the postseason.

"Our first goal was to make the playoffs and we did. But now we think higher," said Roque. "We want to go all the way, make it to the finals. Then from the finals, win another championship."

"Now it’s pretty much who keeps going. Where we want to go is we want to go to the finals," added defender Nelson Santana.

"Three games left, [we] made playoffs, but we don’t ease off," said head coach David Bascome. "We are still trying to be successful, get good results in these last three games."

Sunday’s game is the final home game of the regular season. Kickoff inside Towson’s SECU Arena is set for 6:05 p.m.

