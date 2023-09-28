'Winning is fun': Orioles back in the playoffs, so what does it mean

BALTIMORE — Many baseball fans can agree the Orioles aren't always good, so this year is special.

The Orioles are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Not only that, but they're closing in on an American League East title. This means home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Obviously this means more fans are watching baseball now that they're winning, but that's not all.

Fans react to Orioles season

"Winning is fun," one fan said when asked about potential bandwagon fans.

Bandwagon, a term some people never thought would be associated with the O's.

"Enjoy the success because it doesn't happen all the time," a cautiously optimistic fan said. "We got a lot of great talent, so enjoy it while it lasts because it fluctuates."

Well, this has been a very successful season for the Orioles.

The team is 40 games over .500 (99-59) for the first time since the final day of the 1979 regular season according to ESPN.

That season they finished 102-57 and reached the World Series.

They also finished with an AL best 52-29 road record, best in team history since 1954.

"I would say its made fall fun again. Normally, this is the time of the year where the Ravens are just figuring things out because nobody plays in the preseason. So it gets you a little more excited. It's good," a fan of the Orioles for 33 years said.

The team has had no shortage of bright spots this season.

Whether it was four Orioles making their All-Star game debut, or shortstop Gunnar Henderson emerging as a favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year.

Some people are not just fans of the Orioles, but of the stadium.

"It's unique right here next to the warehouse. It's really cool and it just kind of feels like it's in the middle of the city and not away from everything," said one fan.

The attitude among fans is this year feels different.

"For so many years, watching baseball on TV, there's so much of like the Orioles are always horrible. You see people wearing Orioles' stuff around and people are into it. It's been fun to see," one fan said.

The excitement at Camden Yards is back and people are talking about baseball for good reasons.

Buckle up Baltimore, the playoffs are here.