The Orioles have four players headed to the All-Star game!

Closer Felix Bautista is headed to the All-Stars. Along with Yennier Cano, catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Austin Hays, who did get injured in Sunday's game.

The Orioles posted a video of coach Brandon Hyde sharing the good news with the team.

This is the first trip to the All-Star game for all four players, and the most selected from the Orioles since 2016.

The All-Star game is in Seattle July 11 at T-Mobile Park.