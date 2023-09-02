Westminster, McDonogh win football thrillers

BALTIMORE — Westminster and McDonogh were among teams that won on the first Friday night of the Maryland public high school football season.

The Owls topped Franklin 48-42.

Westminster trailed 35-14 at halftime before rallying for the victory.

McDonogh beat Broadneck 21-14 in a private-public school thriller between two local powers.

Jefferson Exinor Jr. ran the ball in for the go-ahead three-yard touchdown with 3:15 remaining in regulation.

The Eagles (2-0) defense clinched the win with four straight stops inside the two yard line in the final seconds of the contest.

