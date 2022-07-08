USA women's lacrosse going for gold in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — For two weeks the campus at Towson University has been full of the best women’s lacrosse players on the planet. Now it all comes down to one more game - the championship game of the 2022 World Lacrosse Women's Championship.

"It’s so exciting. It feels surreal. We have been waiting for this five yeas in the making," said USA midfielder Lizzie Colson.

"It’s like 1,800 days or something since the last world championship. Gold has been on our minds," added USA midfielder Taylor Cummings.

The single biggest women’s lacrosse contest in the world is going down on Saturday. Team USA will face rival Canada in the gold medal game of the tournament.

"It’s exciting that it’s finally here," said Colson. "We’re ready to get going. We want to get moving. We have been working hard for this so we’re ready."

29 countries competed for the top prize in the largest world championship in World Lacrosse history. More than 500 athletes took part. There is no surprise at the two teams that remain in contention. No. 1 seed Team USA is eyeing its fourth straight world title. The Americans have captured the last two against the Canadians. They know they’ll be tested on Saturday.

"We know it’s going to be intense. We know it’s going to be top level competition. They are a really talented team," said Colson.

USA and Canada opened the tournament on June 29 with the Americans winning 16-11.

USA is trying to do something never before accomplished in this tournament - win a title on home soil. Since the event was formed 40 years ago, the Americans have played in each of the ten championship games. Eight times they were crowned champs. In the other two they earned runners-up. Those second place finishes were both as the host nation.

"It’s something that we’ve talked about from day one with this group is that no team in the world has won on home soil," said head coach Jenny Levy. "Not to get ahead of ourselves, but I think it would unbelievable if we could win [on Saturday]."

Unbelievable for our country and our state. Locals like Levy (Baltimore), former University of Maryland star Cummings (Ellicott City), and Colson (Manchester) are ready to defend home turf.

"To do it right here in the USA, with all of our family and friends in the stands, I think it’s going to be just unmatched," said Colson. "There are a couple girls on our team who are from Maryland. So, to be able to be in our home state and represent, it’s extra special."

Saturday's championship game will be played inside Unitas Stadium. Opening face-off is set for noon. The game will air live on ESPN2.

