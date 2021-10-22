Undefeated Dundalk is dominating

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Dundalk High School football team is at the tail end of a magical regular season. They are the only undefeated team remaining in Baltimore County.

"It’s been a great season so far," said wide receiver and safety Marcus Nicholson. "[We are] keeping our foot on the gas pedal."

"I think this team is special but we never talked about being undefeated unless it was a week-by-week basis," added head coach Matt Banta. "So, at the end of every week we say we want to be 1-0."

Seven 1-0's equals 7-0. The Owls are led by senior running back Jordan Fiorenza. He has rushed for almost 700 yards and ten touchdowns this year.

"He finishes runs. So, he is going to finish with you on the ground and him overtop of you. He is a powerful runner," said Banta.

"[I'm] definitely a north-south guy. It depends though. I can find the hole if I need to, though. I’m definitely a north-south guy," said Fiorenza about his running style.

Fiorenza led Dundalk to a massive win a week ago. He had 30 carries, 209 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-13 win over Franklin. It was the Owls’ first win in the county rivalry since the 2015 regional championship. Fiorenza also threw a TD pass in the contest.

"The game itself meant a lot," he said.

"Franklin is the gold standard. They have won it all several times over the last decade and that’s where we want to be," said Banta. "So, beating them means everything."

Dundalk will try to keep their record unblemished on Saturday when they travel to Dulaney. A victory over the Lions (0-7) will clinch the outright Baltimore County Division I title for the Owls.

"It would mean a lot," said Nicholson. "[We would] get to stay home for the playoffs. It would be a great environment here. Would love to have the home field advantage going into the playoffs and riding it through."

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 1:00 p.m.

