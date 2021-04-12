UMBC names Jim Ferry new head men's basketball coach

BALTIMORE — UMBC has named Jim Ferry new head coach of the men's basketball team.

He replaces Ryan Odom, who recently left to become head coach at Utah State.

Ferry comes to Baltimore County from Penn State where he held the position of interim head coach, following the firing of Pat Chambers last August.

UMBC finished this past season in first place of the American East conference with a 14-6 record.