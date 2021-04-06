UMBC head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom lands Utah State job

BALTIMORE — UMBC head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom has agreed to take over head coaching duties at Utah State.

Odom leaves after leading the Retrievers to a 97-60 record over the last five seasons.

The most notable moment of Odom's time in Baltimore County came during the 2017-18 season, when the Retrievers became the first #16 seed to eliminate a #1 seed in the NCAA men’s tournament, by defeating Virginia 74-54.

Kansas State, that year's #9 seed ultimately knocked UMBC out of the tournament in the second round, with a 50-43 victory.