UMBC Men's Lacrosse aims to go 3-0 in conference play this Saturday

BALTIMORE — Already off to a hot 2-0 start in the America East, head coach of the UMBC men's lacrosse team, Ryan Moran, says they're treating every game like the Super Bowl.

Coming off an epic overtime 13-12 comeback win last Saturday against Albany, the Retrievers have shown signs of resilience this year.

"I just liked how we were fearless and just we weren't afraid to try and make plays towards the end. That's what it's going to take," says Moran.

In his ninth season as the head coach, Moran had led this group to an overall 4-2 record and says these players have shown great energy.

"I really think they buy into kind of our identity that we've tried to have in terms of being relentless when the ball's on the ground or a riding, just be a machine, and then being fearless and offense, not being afraid to make plays," says Moran.

One of those playmakers is senior and captain Jordan Galloway. He says this team's selflessness stands out.

"We have guys playing a role to a tee. We have scout guys going 110%, making us better. I mean, we have everything. We have goalies trying to mimic other goalies. Everybody is so bought in to what their role is on this team, and I think it's perfect," says Galloway.

This Saturday, UMBC will travel to Smithfield, Rhode Island, to take on Bryant at noon.

