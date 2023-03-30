UMBC defeats Naval Academy 8-1 ahead of opening day

BALTIMORE — Just hours from opening day for the Baltimore Orioles, baseball fans got to enjoy another game at Camden Yards.

The United States Naval Academy squared off against UMBC.

Not a common location for division one college ball.

"I didn't understand why I was here when we got the tickets, but I'm glad it's here just because it is a more open space and we have a lot to choose from when it comes to food. And it's nice," said Lance Coleman, UMBC fan.

Fans also got to try out the new food at the park.

A portion of ticket proceeds went to the Yellow Ribbon Fund.

The non-profit veteran service organization helps severely wounded, ill and injured post 9/11 service members.

Unfortunately for the fans it wasn't much of a game as UMBC sank the Naval Academy 8-1.