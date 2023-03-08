Naval Academy to play UMBC at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — Prior to the 2023 Orioles home opener at Camden Yards, another two teams will be playing ball.

On March 29 the United States Naval Academy baseball team will square off against UMBC.

Tickets are $10 for general admission. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Yellow Ribbon Fund, a non-profit veteran service organization.

Uniformed military members and current Navy and UMBC students can receive a free ticket by presenting a valid ID at the stadium box office.

Birdland Members can also get two free tickets and purchase more for $5 each.

Parking will be available in Lots B and C for $5. All fans must enter through Gate C, which will open at 5:00 p.m.