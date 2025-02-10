Trent Gillas commits to Navy, says his purpose is to serve the country

BALTIMORE — Picking a college is one of the most thrilling, yet pressure-filled moments for young people.

But Trent Gillas' decision to play college football at Navy came with ease.

The Archbishop Spalding senior says his decision to play collegiate football at the highest level, receive a top-notch education, and serve his country, was a no-brainer.

"We're all part of the United States of America. They give us a place to live, rules to abide by, and a great community, and I believe my way of giving back is serving," says Gillas.

He committed to Navy his junior year and knew immediately it was the place for him.

However, there's some short-term sacrifice going to Navy.

By attending the Naval Academy, Gillas will not be eligible to make money off NIL, otherwise known as Name Image and Likeness, which generates 6 figures for some athletes. But that had no effect on his decision.

"There's so many other long-term benefits that counteract that now short term as a young man, I want all the glam, I want all the fashion, I want some expensive things, of course, but I have the rest of my life to live. You're only a teenager for so long," says Gillas.

"To know he's giving up all of that to service country and then to have to play football and then have to maintain academic status as such a high-level. That's an amazing amazing individual," says his trainer Derrick McPhearson, Trains Trent 29-36.

"Trent knew exactly what he wanted. He was very precise. He didn't hesitate and you could tell that this is something that he's always wanted. He's been focusing on it ever since the first time he realized he wanted it," says McPhearson

Gillas received offers from Power Five schools like Maryland, Syracuse, and Temple. He has aspirations of playing in the NFL, but he says nothing compares to serving his country.

"I could be a marine. I could be a judge's advocate. I could drive ships, be a pilot. There's a lot of opportunities. I haven't really zoned in what I wanna do yet, but the Academy has so many programs," says Gillas.

More than anything, he wants to make the community of people that poured into him proud.

"I believe that's how we all rise. The power, that's how we all rise. The greatness standing on the shoulders of the people before us," says Gillas.

"He's my hero, man, you know, like I look up to Trent," says McPhearson.

Gillas will begin his time at the Naval Academy in late June, where he also gets to stay local and play in front of his family and friends.