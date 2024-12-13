Towson tight end heads to Hula Bowl making program history

TOWSON, Md. — The 2024 season has been good to Carter Runyon.

This season he became only the second player in Towson football history heading to the Hula Bowl and he was named All CAA First-Team tight end. But once upon a time that honor would’ve been far fetched for Runyon.

“Being at Towson was really my first time playing tight end," says Runyon.

Coming out of high school, Runyon was an offensive tackle.

“I was a bigger kid. I weighed 300 something pounds and then I end up making transition. I played tight end at division three Shenandoah for two years but we didn’t have a tight end coach so I was kind of mixed in with the o-line. I didn’t get many opportunities to catch the ball, I was kind of just blocking," says Runyon.

The transition was difficult but well worth it. Improving him as a player and his health.

“It wasn’t really about football. It was about creating the best version of myself. Football just happened to tag along with that. I love the game I’ll do anything for football," says Runyon.

That dedication has rewarded him with a trip to the Hula bowl, an all-star football game that showcases seniors across the country.

“You've just got to bet on yourself. You’ve got to believe. That’s where it all starts. You’ve got to have that belief in yourself. Find those people that are going to support you and be in your corner through the ups and the downs," says Runyon.

The redshirt senior is possibly one step closer to his lifelong dream.

“NFL is the goal. That’s definitely the goal," says Runyon.

The Hula Bowl is Saturday January 11 in Orlando, Florida.

