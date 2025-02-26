Towson Tigers men's basketball secure number one seed in CAA Tournament

TOWSON, Md. — There's reason to celebrate on the campus of Towson University.

The men's basketball team will be heading into the CAA tournament as the number one seed this year.

"We definitely had to celebrate internally and we came a long way, so it felt great. You know, no one probably would've thought of this during our six game losing streak, so it's still good to overcome the odds and finish first," says sophomore Mekhi Lowery.

Winning 13 of their last 14 and aiming to play their best ball down the stretch, the Tigers are in prep mode for the final two home games against William and Mary and Hampton University, meeting both teams for the first time this season.

"It's definitely a little weird. You know, still scouting this hard this late, but you know this is not a big deal for us. We're gonna do well, we're gonna get into the film and get ready for these last two," says Lowery.

With only two more opportunities to play at home, Lowery is ready to maximize that moment

"I'm looking forward to seeing a big crowd for the last couple times this season, you know just playing in front of the fans and putting on the show for senior night too," says Lowery.

The Tigers play this Thursday at home again William and Mary at 7:00 p.m.