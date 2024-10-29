Towson Tigers improve to 4-4 after a big road win

TOWSON, Md. — It's back to.500 for the Towson Tigers football team, who improved to 4-4 after their 26-14 conference win this past Saturday against Monmouth.

Head Coach Pete Shinnick was impressed with the Tigers defense, holding the number one offense in the CAA, the Monmouth Hawks, to only 14 points.

Shinnick calls Saturday a complete team victory and says in order to finish the season strong, they must carry that type of play and effort moving forward.

"Our defense was fantastic. To hold them to 14 points, the team that averages 44, is a great testimony to our d," says Shinnick.

Offensively, the Tigers were clicking, particularly through the air. Their quarterback Sean Brown was efficient, going 27/36, 243 yards, and two touchdowns.

"Sean, I think just continues to make strides continues to get better. This was his highest percentage game came out really hit on all cylinders," says Shinnick.

With four games left in the regular season, if the Tigers want to make a playoff push, it'll take a near-perfect ending to the season.

"We've got to play like we did last week, and that was a great team effort. That was all 11 on the field, believing in each other and trusting in each other, and supporting each other," says Shinnick.

Up next for Towson is a road game against the 6-2 Richmond Spiders.