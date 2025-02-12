Towson men's basketball riding a 10-game win streak

TOWSON, Md. — On the campus of Towson University is one of the hottest teams in college basketball. The Tigers are winners of 10 straight and are 11-1 in the CAA. Their best start in the conference in program history.

"We have a chip on our shoulder. Some teams still don't respect us," says redshirt sophomore Dylan Williamson.

That chip may come from the fact the tigers were not always trending in this direction.

Early in the season they lost six straight and had a 6-9 record.

10 wins later, they've become the hunted.

"Our guys focus to this point has been pretty good. To take it game by game, and hopefully, we can continue that," says head coach Pat Skerry.

In addition to being at full strength, leading scorer Tyler Tejada credits team chemistry for the turnaround.

"We all like each other. It's all great vibes on and off the court. We spend a lot of time together as a team and I think that helps us on the court as well. Going through tough times and adversity as a team, it makes everybody closer together," says Tejada.

Many players are credited for their role in the in-season turnaround, but Williamson and Tejada have been huge bright spots according to Skerry.

"There's a lot of guys still putting in extra work. Williamson and Tejada in particular have done as much extra as any guys I've been around since I've got here, and I think that's helped show in their performances," says Skerry.

Williamson, in particular, has had three 20-point games, including a season-high 27 against Delaware on January 30th.

"Coach been praising me a lot you know, letting me really do my thing out there, so just him giving me the confidence, my teammates finding me, putting me in the right spot, and I'm just able to make these shots after all the work I've put in," says Williamson.

The Tigers put their 10-game win streak on the line this Thursday at home against Delaware.

If they win, they'll make history with their 11th consecutive win.

Tip-off is at 6:00 pm at SECU Arena.