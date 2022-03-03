Towson hoping to kick-start season following win over Loyola

TOWSON, Md. — It’s a game the Towson University men's lacrosse team was desperate for… and they got it.

"That was an awesome win. We definitely needed it," said Tigers attackman Luke Shilling.

"It was big. We needed it a lot with this season. We’ve had a couple close ones," added Tigers attackman Nick DeMaio.

The Tigers defeated Loyola 11-8 on Wednesday. They were able to pick up the pieces following a 3 overtime loss to Richmond last weekend. They’re banking on that 'W' over the Greyhounds being a catalyst for the rest of the year.

"It was good for the morale of the guys," said Tigers attackman James Avanzato. "It’s just a good bounce-back win for us and continue to get going and hopefully put together a few wins in a row now."

Through the first three weeks of the season Towson (2-3) is unranked. They’re flying under the radar as their chemistry keeps improving.

"I know that people don’t talk about us a lot, which is whatever, it is what it is. We like that. We just work in silence," said Shilling.

"We haven’t earned anything yet in regards to national recognition or rankings," said Tigers head coach Shawn Nadelen. "Quite honestly that stuff doesn’t matter until you really get into the thick of it in May."

That’s when they hope they are rolling. They are deep and skilled and putting plenty of new pieces in place. One thing that has really helped the Tigers build this roster this year has been the transfer portal. Several key contributors have come into the program including DeMaio. He joined from Maryland and leads Towson with 15 goals already.

"I’ve always tried to get my shots off, get my goals. I’ve always been a goal scorer. I’ve tried my best. It’s good to get those goals going. Hopefully they keep coming," he said.

Next up for the Tigers is another local rival. They host UMBC on Saturday at noon.

