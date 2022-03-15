Towson men's basketball team hits the road for historic trip

TOWSON, Md. — It has been a sweet season for the Towson University men’s basketball team. It is about to get even sweeter.

"We got a nice bowl of ice cream right now and if we can put some toppings on that it would be really good," said head coach Pat Skerry.

The Tigers boarded their bus Tuesday morning bound for Winston-Salem, N.C. They visit Wake Forest Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. It is the Tigers’ first time playing in the NIT.

"It’s always exciting if you can get postseason, meaningful games in March," said Skerry. "Our guys are excited to play in the NIT. It’s the first time in school history. It’s a tradition rich tournament."

It has been an historic season already for Towosn. They tied a program record with 25 wins against Division I teams, won their first regular season Colonial Athletic Association championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the CAA tournament. Even though they didn’t accomplish their goal of making it to the NCAA Tourney, the 84-year-old NIT provides ample opportunity to gain valuable experience.

"It wasn’t in our cards [to make the NCCA Tournament]. We’re all disappointed, yeah, but a lot of team’s aren’t playing right now," said forward Charles Thompson. "I’m just glad we’re still even playing games right now."

"Playing after the season, your body has to get accustomed to that. So, these guys will have some experience playing after the conference," added guard Terry Nolan Jr. "We know what we could have done this year in going to the NCAA Tournament. So, I think they’ll get there next year."

If they want to keep playing past Wednesday they’ll have to beat a Wake team that boasts ACC player or the year, Alondes Williams.

"The kid Alondes Williams is an NBA point guard. He’s really good. Great challenge for us but one we’re excited about," said Skerry.

While the Towson men have hit the road, the Tigers women remain at home and still playing as well. They host a WNIT first round game at SECU Arena Friday night against Old Dominion.

