Towson Gymnastics aims for trifecta this season

TOWSON, Md. — With great success, comes high expectations. The Towson Gymnastics team is the two-time defending EAGL League champions.

Last year, their season ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Now, they're back working to make this year history-making.

This Saturday, their 2025 season begins on the road against North Carolina State, as the team goes for the three-peat.

The Tigers are the EAGL League's first repeat champions since North Carolina in 2010 and 2011.

"Now, we're expected to be the best. We feel like with that kind of pressure our team is really handling it well and using it to propel us," says Isabella Minervini, who competes doing floor, bar, and beam.

Minervini is a first-team all-American who thrives doing a bar routine. The goal for her is to get to nationals.

"This program really pushes me to be the best I can be. Ever since coming here, I feel I've improved not only on bars but on everything," says Minervini.

Among the eight returners who combined for 10-All EAGL selections last season is the 2024 EAGL Rookie of the Year Retoshia Halsell, who was also first-team all EAGL on vault and floor.

"Floor is probably my most confident. I think I'm getting down to perfecting it. I almost got a 10 last year. We're hoping for that. That'll be a great help if I can get a 10 on floor and vault," says Halsell.

Last year's accomplishments were far from easy. She overcame an ankle and Achilles injury that sidelined her for three months.

"I was most fearful about not returning and recovering to my best abilities. But actually my recovery went better than expected," says Halsell, all-around competitor.

Another one of the eight returners is the senior Clara Hong, who coach Ashley LeVine calls 'Steady Eddy.'

"I feel like coming in the first year we were still on the rise. But I feel like now, we've hit a spot where we know that we're going to do well," says Hong, who competes on bars, beam, and floor.

LeVine is grateful to Have vets back in as they look to exceed last year's finish.

"They are super motivated from our end into the season last. It's just nice to have that depth or we can know what we're getting when you put them into a lineup," says LeVine.

According to the Eagle preseason coaches poll, Towson is predicted to finish first yet again.