Towson gymnastics aiming for third consecutive EAGL Championship

TOWSON, Md. — Going for the trifecta.

Towson gymnastics are looking to win their third consecutive EAGL championship. They're also recognizing 10 of their gymnasts who made All-EAGL teams.

"A lot of these student athletes put their blood, sweat and tears into it. So, to see those rewards come back, not just being acknowledged for what they have been doing is great for everyone," said head coach Jay Ramirez.

The Tigers dominated the 2025 All-EAGL Team awards.

Beginning with senior Lauren Keener, who was first team bars and second team beam.

"I was really proud of myself and really excited that I was named to. I definitely like competing beam more just because I feel more calm up there. More nervous for bars, but I like practicing bars better," Keener said.

Joining her is senior Clara Hong, who was first team in bars, beam and floor.

"Been super gratifying," Hong said, "I feel like this final year, I've done the best that I could. I feel like I'm really thriving and doing the best gymnastics that I've done."

Junior Isabella Minervini also made a tremendous impact this season.

She was first team all around, first team bars as well as second team beam floor. But the ones she's most proud of is finishing first team on the vault.

"This is my first year back on vault since I competed in high school and I got first team on it, which is absolutely crazy. It's not something I would've imagined, but I'm really proud of myself for pushing and being so consistent that I was able to do this well my first year back," Minervini said.

Individual accolades aside, the Tigers are chasing that coveted third straight EAGL championship this Saturday in Philadelphia.

Saturday's meet will also have a tremendous impact on if they'll make the tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

"I feel like it's just a cherry on top, winning this meet this weekend," says Hong.

"This team has just been improving every year I've been here and it's just super great to see what this team and what we're capable of," says Minervini.

"Winning the championship, would mean a lot to us. Just as a team to know it's back to back to back," says Ramirez.