Tigers working smarter in 2024

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson University men’s lacrosse team believes this season will kind of be like Tuesday’s weather. Beyond the snowy, gray skies to start lies a picture perfect 2024.

Shawn Nadelen is now in his 13th year as Tigers head coach. His squad is picked to finish third in the Coastal Athletic Association.

After a tough season-opening 13-5 loss at Johns Hopkins, Towson rebounded with a dominating 15-5 win over Mount St. Mary’s last weekend. Graduate attackman Nick DeMaio scored 3 goals and 3 assists. He surpassed the 100-career point mark (104) in the victory.

"It’s good to show this team bouncing back, getting a win against a good team," he said. "Getting a win under our belts, being able to jump-start the whole rest of the year is a good sign."

DeMaio was named preseason All-CAA, as was Matt Constantinides. The junior was the only face-off specialist selected and now ranks fifth all-time in program history with 376 face-off wins. He is a big key to this year’s Tigers having success.

They are banking on patience to prove part of a fruitful formula.

"If we are controlling the face-offs, running the shot clock down, scoring towards the end, winning another one, it could turn into a five-minute possession, five minutes worth of ball control really quickly," said Constantinides. "I think that’s definitely our goal this year and I think that is definitely kind of our identity and who we want to be."

"In the past years we have preached 'play fast' and now we are preaching 'slow it down, not as fast, get the ball on offense, work it out'. So, I think that’s always a good turnaround to have and I think it is playing well into our team," added DeMaio.

Nadelen thinks this collection of Cats has to be better mentally than in previous seasons.

"In the past we have always played a very tough, a very physical, an aggressive style of lacrosse but maybe not the smartest of decisions and in the moment as well. It’s definitely something that we feel like we’ve lacked."

Towson next plays the Naval Academy, at home, on Saturday. The Midshipmen (2-0) are receiving votes in the national rankings. It will be their first road game of the season.

Opening face-off at Johnny Unitas Stadium is set for noon.

