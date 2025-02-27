Spartans defeat Terps 58- 55 on Tre Holloman half-court buzzer beater

COLLEGE PARK, Md — Thursday night's showdown between #8 ranked Michigan State and #16 Maryland was, in the words of Spartans head coach Tom Izzo, a "rock fight."

The ending, however, was more reminiscent of March Madness.

The Spartans topped the Terps 58- 55 on a Tre Holloman half-court buzzer beater.

“This is a tough way to lose a game, but give them credit they came back," said Terps head coach Kevin Willard. "Holloman hadn't made a shot all night, so once he released it, I knew that thing was going in."

"I thought we deserved to win the game. I don’t think it was a lucky shot at the end. I thought we played inspired basketball. Good defensively. moved the ball," said Izzo.

Both teams struggled shooting the ball in the first half, with Michigan State hitting at a 29% rate compared to Maryland's 28%.

Each found their rhythm in the second half.

Michigan State extended its lead to nine, the largest for either team in the game, but Maryland trimmed that lead giving themselves a chance to win.

Unfortunately for the Terps, Ja'kobi Gillespie missed a late shot late that would've given Maryland the lead.

And with that, came the buzzer beater that silenced a raucous Xfinity Center crowd.

Maryland next faces Penn State on-the-road March 1.

