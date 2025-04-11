The Orioles 'Orange Out Saturdays' headlining new free giveaways for the fans

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are trying to make sure it gets harder and harder for fans not to have fun at Camden Yards. While the die hard O's faithful will be caught up in the action on the field, in anticipation of the team's third consecutive appearance in the MLB playoffs, there will be several events that can entertain even the most casual fan.

"I think it’s something that we and our team have done really well over the years and our fans have gotten behind it," Orioles Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Fine, said.

When Fine was asked about his favorite giveaway slated for this year's home games, he pointed to one that's honoring a franchise legend, while highlighting a partnership the team has been trying to land for years.

During the 30th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr. and his streak of 2,131 games played, they will give a few thousand fans another treat for "Orange Out Saturday."

People who show up to Oriole Park early that day will get a bobble head doll inspired by Marvel's Iron Man and Baltimore's version of the hero, Cal Ripken Jr.

"The combination of those two super heroes into a giveaway on a Marvel themed night is gonna be really fun so I would have to say that’s my favorite," Fine said.

The Iron Man/Cal Ripken Jr. bobble head will be available on September 6th to the first 20,000 fans to show up when the Orioles take on the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here's a list of some of the upcoming promotions and giveaways for the 2025 season :

Friday, April 11th -- Clear Stadium Bag to the first 10,000 fan

Saturday, April 12th -- Cedric Mullins "Orange Out" t-shirt (the team will aslo debut their Orange Out uniforms)

First 15,000 fans

Sunday, April 13th -- Kids Opening Day—Oriole Plush Bird Toy

First 8,000 fans 14 & under

Friday, April 18th -- O's Hockey Jersey

First 15,000 fans

Saturday, April 19th — David Rubenstein Bobblehead

First 15,000 fansPresented by CFG Bank

