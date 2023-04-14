The high-powered Hounds

BALTIMORE — The Loyola University women's lacrosse team may very well be the most exciting college lacrosse team to watch in the Baltimore area this season.

Head coach Jen Adams has her team rolling. The Greyhounds (11-2, 5-0) are ranked No. 11 in the nation and are blowing teams out. They are beating opponents by almost eight goals per game while scoring an average of 15.38 per contest. That’s good for 12th most in the country.

And get this, they have hit the 20 goal mark in each of their past three outings. They won 20-7 over Holy Cross on April 1, 23-4 at Colgate on April 8 and 20-10 on Wednesday at No. 22 Princeton. That’s the first time the Greyhounds have scored 20-plus goals in three consecutive games in program's 50-year history.

"I think it’s crazy. I think anytime a storied, traditional program like Loyola, where (former head coach) Diane Geppi-Aikens and the teams that have come before have just done incredible things and have left an incredible legacy... there are very few records that feel like they are there to be broken," said head coach Jen Adams.

"I think we are playing the best lacrosse we have played as an offensive unit the entire season with these last couple games," said sophomore midfielder Chase Boyle. "We are really starting to work together. I think we’re just really connecting."

"'Unselfish' is a really good way to describe our offensive play and 'explosive' and all the other things. We work really hard," added graduate midfielder Jillian Wilson.

Wilson, a Hampstead native, leads Loyola with 39 goals. That’s an average of a hat trick per game. Boyle checks in with 33.

We should have another high-scoring affair at Ridley Athletic Complex on Saturday as the Hounds host No. 15 Army at Noon. The Black Knights (12-1, 6-0) rank eighth in the country scoring almost 16 goals per game. Both teams are atop the Patriot League standings.

