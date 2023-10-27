The City vs. Poly tradition lives on

BALTIMORE — It’s a rivalry 134 years old, the oldest high school football rivalry in Maryland and arguably the biggest rivalry in Baltimore City.

It’s City vs. Poly.

"Rich history," described Poly quarterback Marquell Perry.

"It’s always a big game," added Poly linebacker Michael Robinson.

"[It's] something that will live in eternity," said Poly head coach Marquise O'Neal.

"Every day you wake up and think about that game day," said City College wide receiver, and Maryland Terrapins commit, Jahmari Powell-Wonson.

"As a rivalry game it just doesn’t get any bigger than this," added City head coach Rodney Joyner.

The Engineers and Black Knights go at it once again on Saturday at noon at Morgan State. City (4-4) comes in winners of ten straight in the regular season series and looking to make it eleven.

"As much as we can be a part of the streak, we will also be remembered if we lose," said Powell-Wonson. "So, we don’t need that happening."

"This will live with you forever," said Joyner. "Win or lose it’s with you forever."

"It’s a lot on the line. I don’t like to think about it. But, we just have to go out there and do what we do best," said City quarterback Nicholas Cyrus.

Poly (3-5) knows ending the streak will make their season.

"We are not where we want to be record-wise. But, you win this game, all is forgiven," said O'Neal.

"We have to make it personal, make it an objective in our mind to consciously not allow what happened in the past years to happen again. It’s a pride game," said Perry.

"I get to carry on that torch. I'm really looking to win. But win, lose or draw I feel like just playing this game is a great opportunity," said Robinson.

Saturday’s game is even a topic inside the Ravens locker room. City grad Malik Hamm was talking some trash.

"You know of course City always wins," said the outside linebacker. "It’s always fun for me being an alumni from City. If you went to Poly I feel bad. All in all it’s just something positive for the city."

This is the first game between the two teams since the postgame fight that scarred last year’s game. That led to disciplinary action and caused both teams to be suspended from the playoffs.

O’Neal said his team has held several meetings around conflict resolution, preserving sportsmanship, integrity and honor.

Joyner said he wants his team to show sportsmanship, respect and play with class.

