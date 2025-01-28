The Baseball Factory, Under Armour partner to create the UA Next Prospect Tour

BALTIMORE — The Under Armour Next Prospect Tour is quickly approaching. It's an opportunity to help take your kid's talents to the next level.

"The hope is, certainly, that they get recognized. It turns into a spot in a college program, maybe a scholarship, maybe get drafted. We wanna see, ultimately, these guys play in the big leagues," says Steve Bernhardt, the vice president of baseball operations for Baseball Factory.

This summer, Baseball Factory and Under Armour have partnered up to create the UA Next Prospect Tour. Bernhardt says they’ll take about 175-200 players at each stop along the tour, which could give your child exposure on a national level.

“It involves workouts, games metrics testing, athletic testing. We get a really good feel for what kind of player we have, and then they’ll get exposure from there to college coaches and the professional teams to pass that information along. Try to help promote them. For us, we get to see the best guys around the country," says Bernhardt.

The UA Takeover Tour is for young baseball players ages 14-17 years old.

Nominations have already begun. Players can nominate themselves. Coaches can also nominate players.

Bernhardt says some of the best local talent participated in these events.

"Gunnar Henderson participated in some of our events. Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, Jordan Westburg. So we’ve gotten a chance to see a lot of really good players. Ryan Mountcastle is another one we saw in high school, and it’s fun to see them continue to develop and now, ultimately, become superstars on the biggest stage," says Bernhardt.

This tour will run from late July through late September. Below are the dates and locations.

2025 UA Next Prospect Tour Dates and Locations:

July 24-27 – Great Park, Irvine, Calif.

July 31-Aug. 3 – Jet Blue Park at Fenway South, Fort Myers, Fla.

Aug. 14-17 – The Ripken Experience®, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Aug. 18-21 – Diamond Nation, Flemington, N.J.

Aug. 21-24 – Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center, Sandusky, Ohio

Aug. 28-31 – Hoover Met Complex, Hoover, Ala.

Sept 18-21 – Goodyear Ballpark Spring Training Facility, Goodyear, Ariz.

The tour will conclude with the UA Next National Prospect Games at the end of the year in Florida.

To learn more, visit here.

