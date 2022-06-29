Terps' Wisnauskas nominated for ESPY Award

Maryland attacker and Sykesville native Logan Wisnauskas has been nominated for a 2022 ESPY Award.

The Terrapin attacker broke the school lacrosse record for points in a season (103) this year. He also shattered the career records for goals (205) and points (340).

Nominated for "Best College Athlete, Men's Sports," Wisnauskas' season was a major part of Maryland's undefeated campaign and national championship win.

He has already been named the 2022 Tewaaraton Award winner as the best men's player in NCAA Lacrosse.

The 2022 ESPY Awards will air on WMAR on Wednesday, June 20 at 8 p.m. The award is determined by fan-voting. You can vote for Wisnauskas here.

