Terps run past Coppin as Frese faces former Maryland star Harper

BALTIMORE, Md. — It was a nice holiday week treat for Baltimore college hoops fans on Tuesday as the No. 6 Maryland Terrapins women's team made the trip to Coppin State.

The Terps ran past Coppin, winning 98-52.

Former Terps star and 2006 national champion Laura Harper, in her second season as Eagles head coach, faced her former head coach Brenda Frese.

Terps standout sophomore Angel Reese was back home in Baltimore playing in front of plenty of family and friends. She had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Katie Benzan led all scorers with 22 points for the Terrapins. She knocked down six three-pointers.

Diamond Miller had ten points and six rebounds for Maryland. It was her first game in a month as she returned from a knee injury.

Mossi Staples led the Eagles with 16 points.

Even in defeat Harper was glowing following the game after taking on her mentor, Frese.

"I model so much of myself after her. So, seeing her on the same floor was definitely surreal. It just makes me emotional when I think about it. How cool is that? I was able to coach against my college coach," she said.

"Being able to play and coach against Laura Harper, I can’t say enough just how proud I am of her, the program she has built here at Coppin," said Frese. "She has just done a phenomenal job, which I’m not surprised one bit."

"Great way to go into Christmas break," said Reese. "I’m so happy that we won and then also in Baltimore. Just a great thing for the city. A lot of people came out. So, I’m happy."

With the win the Terps closed out their non-conference schedule with the record of 10-3. Coppin suffered its first home loss. They are now 6-6 overall.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook