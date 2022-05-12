Terps chase two lacrosse titles

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The 2022 Maryland Terrapins men’s lacrosse team is one of the best ever assembled in college lacrosse history. Head coach John Tillman realizes how special they are.

"Big time," he said. "I mentioned to them yesterday after practice just I’m thankful for the type of guys we have."

The type of guys who have led the Terps to Big Ten regular season and tournament titles in dominating fashion. They are a perfect 14-0, the top seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament and unanimous No. 1. They are keeping things in perspective.

"Three weeks we’re done and who knows, if things go haywire this could be our last week so we got to look at every day as a gift," said Tillman.

"This is what it’s all about, playing in these big games, and we’re just playing to have more time together," added Terps midfielder Jonathan Donville.

Logan Wisnauskas leads Maryland into Sunday’s first-round matchup against Vermont at noon in College Park. The attacker from Sykesville is the Terps’ all-time points leader. On Thursday he was named one of five men’s finalists for this year’s Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the best college lacrosse player in the country.

While the Terps are the No. 1 overall seed on the men’s side, the Maryland women are No. 2 overall in their bracket. They are 17-1, Big Ten regular season and tournament champions.

They too have a Tewaaraton finalist: attacker Aurora Cordingley.

"We play together as a unit and we thrive off of each other’s energy. I think that’s what’s going to carry us throughout the tournament," she said.

"We thrive under pressure and tense circumstances. So, we’re welcoming the tournament with open arms," added Terps attacker Libby May.

"We started this season and have just kind of had our foot on the gas the whole time and this group is growing. They’re getting more confident," said Terps head coach Cathy Reese.

Reese’s team hosts its second-round matchup Sunday at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of Friday's contest between Johns Hopkins and Duke.

