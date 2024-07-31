Terps begin camp in search of starting quarterback

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For the first time since 2019 there is a question mark at the most important position for the University of Maryland football team. There is a question mark at quarterback. As in who will start?

As the Terps begin fall camp head coach Mike Locksley is looking for a replacement for Taulia Tagovailoa. Gone is the guy who holds every major career and single-season passing record in program history and is the Big Ten’s all-time passing leader following four years starting under center.

Bring on the competition and Locksley trying to find his next QB1 in year number six leading the Terrapins.

"He doesn’t have to win games for us. He just has to mitigate the risk of losing them for us," he told WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner on Wednesday.

Redshirt junior Billy Edwards along with redshirt sophomores Cam Edge and MJ Morris have the inside track at winning the starting job.

How will Locksley figure it out?

"Who gives us the best chance to win? It won’t be a popularity [contest]. It won’t be based on what they’ve done in the past or who has played the most."

And it won’t be a recognizable roster on the offensive side of the ball. Only four starters return on offense. None on the offensive line.

Seven starters are back on defense. Locksley said that’s the unit that will lead this year's team.

"A lot of people are depending on us," said redshirt senior linebacker Ruben Hyppolite. "We approach it with confidence. We’re not backing down from a challenge."

And they are not backing down from trying to get over the hump after back-to-back eight-win seasons and bowl game wins in three straight years for the first time in program history.

They still need to win the big one. Locksley knows it and isn’t shy about addressing the naysayers.

"We want to win and compete for championships and if we fail trying make fun of us, write about it, talk trash about Locks. It’s okay. I don’t care anymore, man. My give-a-crap gauge is on ‘E’," he said.

It might be a little easier this year in the new-look Big Ten. USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington join from the west coast. There are no divisions and no Michigan or Ohio State on the schedule.

Said Locksley: It's time “to shake up the status quo”.

