Terps back from the bye

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland football team is refreshed and recharged after a much needed bye week.

"The goal for us was to get healthy mentally and physically," said head coach Mike Locksley.

His team has recalibrated after back-to-back blowout losses to Iowa and Ohio State. Still Locksley likes where his team is headed.

"We sit here 4-2 and if somebody told us at the beginning of the year that we’d have a chance to be 4-2 at the halfway point I think every one of us would be pretty happy with it," he said.

They are happy with the record but they can’t be with the injury situation within their most talented position group. Locksley announced Tuesday receiver Jeshaun Jones will miss the rest of the season. He needs surgery on a lower-leg injury suffered in the loss to the Buckeyes. This is after their top wideout, Dontay Demus, suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Hawkeyes. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa wants the guys on his flank come Saturday to embrace the challenge.

"I’m just excited for them. The biggest thing is just doing their job. They don’t have to do anything special."

Rakim Jarrett is the top receiver heading into Saturday. Brian Cobbs and Darryl Jones follow. Tight end Chig Okonkwo remains a main target as well.

The Terps are getting ready to travel to Minnesota to take on a 4-2 Gophers team that no doubt remembers what Maryland did to them last year in College Park.

The Terrapins engineered their largest fourth quarter comeback in program history, rallying from 17 points down to win 45-44 in overtime.

"That was a very special night for us as a team," said Tagovailoa. "The biggest thing is the win and hopefully going to their spot we can feel like that again."

"It was a really hard fought game," added Locksley. "We got out early. They made a great comeback, the game went into overtime and, you know what, it will be that type of game this year. Road wins in conference are tough, tough, tough to go get and it’s going to take our best."

Kickoff Saturday in Minneapolis is set for 3:30 p.m.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook