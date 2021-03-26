Terps all confidence as they head into Sweet 16

BALTIMORE — It’s a Texas tussle in the Sweet 16.

"It’s March, baby. This is what it’s all about," said University of Maryland forward/guard Chloe Bibby.

The second-seeded Terps take on the sixth-seeded Longhorns Sunday night in San Antonio in the NCAA Tournament. Winners of 15 straight games, Maryland is rolling and they know it.

"Confidence is something that we definitely don’t lack and it’s not going anywhere any time soon," said Bibby. "We have one goal in mind, as a team, and that’s just to win a national championship."

As for Texas:

"They do a tremendous job on the glass and defensively they want to turn you over," said Terps Head Coach Brenda Frese.

Maryland must contain Texas center Charli Collier. The Longhorns’ leading scorer could go No. 1 overall in the upcoming WNBA Draft. Defensively Texas has allowed 62 points in each of this year's two NCAA Tournament games.

It doesn’t sound like the Terps, the highest scoring team in the country, are worried about it. The Terps are averaging 91.8 points per game this season and 99 in the tourney.

"Just beautiful style of basketball," Frese said of her team. "They kind of look like an NBA team right now with the amount of points that they are playing and the unselfishness they are playing with."

"They have to stop our offense," said Bibby. "Everyone is going on about their defense, which I’m sure is great, but you win the game by putting the ball in the hole."

Tip time Sunday is 9:00 p.m. The Terps are looking to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015.

If they are able to get to that regional final they’ll face either Georgia Tech or top-seeded South Carolina.

