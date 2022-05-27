Tank Davis to defend title on Saturday

BALTIMORE — Gervonta “Tank” Davis desires one outcome when he defends his World Boxing Association regular lightweight title against Rolando Romero:

"I want his coach to stop it," said Davis. "Knocking him out is a lucky shot. I’d rather his coach to stop it."

Davis wants to inflict that kind of embarrassment upon his opponent.

"I definitely want to just beat him up bad."

The opportunity arrives on Saturday night inside Barclays center in Brooklyn, N.Y. when the 27-year-old, five-time world champion, steps into the ring in the main event on Showtime Pay Per View. West Baltimore’s own, one of boxing’s best, is an undefeated 26-0 with 24 victories by knockout. However, he is coming off his first win by decision since 2014. Last December he scored a unanimous victory over Isaac Cruz. It was a fight in which the southpaw had an injured left hand.

He said this weekend's fight does not need to end by K.O.

"I don’t think I’m really concerned with the knockout. I just want to beat him up bad. It don’t matter if I do get the knockout or if I don’t. As long as I put punishment on him, even if I send him to the hospital that night, so be it."

The 26-year-old Romero is 14-0. He is a physical fighter who likes to talk. When he gets between the ropes and stops moving his mouth he will be face-to-face with a hardened tactician from Baltimore City.

"I feel as though as a person I represent all of Baltimore," said Davis, who has the word 'Baltimore' tattooed across his upper back. "If you make it out of the city I feel as though you are representing Baltimore well, like great. Because a lot of people don’t make it out of Baltimore city. I’m doing a great job by putting the city on the map and I’m going to continue to do so."

Saturday’s bout will be the last Davis will fight for Mayweather Promotions. He said he wants more control of his career.

The fight is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.

