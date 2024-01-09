St. Frances alum Blake Corum leads Michigan to national championship

BALTIMORE — Before Blake Corum was a national champion, before the University of Michigan senior running back was named the offensive player of the game in the Monday's national title win over Washington and before he was living in the end zone for the Wolverines, Corum was living with Messay Hailemariam.

"His desire and his work ethic is a little bit different than your average football player, even the great ones," said Hailemariam, the current head football coach at St. Frances Academy.

Hailemariam coached Corum at St. Frances as an assistant during Corum’s two years with the Panthers in 2018 and 2019. He was watching with pride as Michigan’s all-time rushing touchdowns leader tacked on two more TD’s and ran for 134 yards under the brightest of lights.

"It feels really good to see one of yours do that," said Hailemariam.

On Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m. he got a phone call. It was Corum.

"He said he was just so elated and he said it was surreal for him and he was so proud of the goal that he accomplished."

It was a goal Corum set over four years ago. When he transferred to St. Frances, Hailemariam opened his home to the Virginia native so he didn’t have to commute to Baltimore City for school. When he sent Corum off to college he got a pledge.

"When he committed to Michigan the words he used literally were, "I’m going to create an example and create a culture that used to exist at Michigan and we’re going to win a national championship".

Pledge fulfilled.

Corum is not the only St. Frances alum to capture the national title on Monday. Sophomore edge rusher, Baltimore native, Derrick Moore also won with the Wolverines.

Hailemariam said these champs should be an example for the next generation.

"Have a goal. Have a dream and work to earn it. They have done it the old school way - gone in that place and worked for everything they have. It gives people hope."

Now it has given Corum and Moore a ring.

