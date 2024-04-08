Spencer family cheering on Cam at national championship game

It is the biggest game of the college basketball season and Anne Arundel County will be represented well when the teams take the floor.

"I think it’s a great matchup between two teams who have had two great years. I’m sure people have been waiting to see this one for a while. But, we are locked in and we’ll be ready to go," said Davidsonville native Cam Spencer. He is a starting guard and second-leading scorer for the University of Connecticut. His Huskies face Purdue for the national title on Monday night.

His parents, Donna and Bruce, are counting down the minutes until tip-off.

"Cam dreamed of this when he was a child. This is pretty surreal. It really is," said Donna.

The Spencers spoke to WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner via Zoom from just outside Phoenix. They are in Arizona to support their son at the Final Four.

"It’s like a dream come true but one he always saw was possible," said Donna.

He saw that possibility from his time growing up in Anne Arundel County, going to high school at Boys’ Latin then starting his college career at Loyola. After three seasons with the Greyhounds he transferred to Rutgers then stepped it up a notch and joined the defending national champion Huskies. All the while he beat the odds with determination, perseverance and a fierce competitive drive.

"Maybe he is not jumping over the top of the backboard but he finds a way to get things done," said Bruce. "We are very proud of him."

"He is a hard, hard worker. He always has been. He is diligent about everything," added Donna.

Donna, Bruce, Cam’s older brother Pat and younger brother Will have been there every step of the way. On Monday night they will be in the stands for the biggest game of Cam’s life. They know what he is up against.

"The bottom line is it’s high-level basketball and to a degree you are taking a knife to a gun fight and you better bring your ‘A’ game and honestly the kid does every time he steps on the court," said Bruce. "So, we are very proud of him."

Bruce said between family and friends there were 41 people in the Spencer cheering section for Saturday's national semifinal. He expects 43 to attend on Monday. That includes Cam's older brother, Pat, who plays for the NBA's Golden State Warriors. Pat flew in for UConn's semifinal win over Alabama then went back to California. He is flying in again on Monday evening to watch his brother play for the national title.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook