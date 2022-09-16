South Carroll hungry for more in 2022

SYKESVILLE, Md. — The South Carroll High School football team is coming off its best season in 16 years.

"Playing football in December is rare and playing with a good group of friends is fun and when you have the student body with you it’s really fun," said Cavaliers runningback/cornerback AJ Rodrigues.

"It was exciting," added Cavaliers head coach Mike Kraus. "It was a ride, one we’ll never forget. That’s for sure."

It was a magical ride that took the Cavs all the way to their first state championship game since 2005. It was a game they lost to Dunbar and their only loss of the season. That trip to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium gave them a taste. This year they want it all.

"We’re expecting to get there this year and we’re expecting to win. So, we’re going to use that loss to motivate us," said Rodrigues.

S.C. returns nine starters from last year’s team, led by Rodrigues. The senior is one of the best running backs in Maryland.

"We got good running backs. We got a good quarterback. We also have some good weapons on the outside at receiver," he said.

Last year’s quarterback, Ryan Barnard, graduated. This year, 6-foot 3, 215 lbs. senior Carter Mazalewski takes over.

"I’m like a pro-style quarterback. I can throw the ball. I like running, too," he said.

"Teams have to respect the fact that he can pull it down and he’s a big body," said Kraus. "Carter gives us that element of being able to run. So, I think that’s a big aspect that teams have to defend against."

On Friday Mazalewski and his teammates get a massive early-season matchup as the 2-0 Cavs travel to face their biggest rival: 2-0 Westminster. It’s Carroll County’s oldest rivalry as the two schools meet for the 54th time.

"The county’s teams look at it as that kind of meaningful game. It’s a measuring stick for us," said Kraus.

"We know that Westminster is one of the best teams in the county. We know that getting this win will help us with seeding in the playoffs and hopefully being county champion," added Mazalewski.

"It’s going to be a very big game because we both want home field advantage throughout the playoffs and a loss could mess that up. They also lost to us last year. They didn’t like that," said Rodrigues.

South Carroll topped the Owls last year to snap a four-game losing streak to Westminster. They go for two straight rivalry wins when kickoff arrives Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook