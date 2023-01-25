Skye is the limit for Towson Tigers

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson University women's basketball team is rolling as it hits the heart of conference play. The Tigers have rattled off five consecutive wins and are right in the mix in the Colonial Athletic Association. They are a game out of first place with a 5-2 record.

Laura Harper has her team locked in during her first season as Tigers head coach. The former University of Maryland star came over after a couple seasons at Coppin State.

Guard Skye Williams is on fire. The graduate student from Indianapolis is the reigning CAA player of the week after making it rain in back-to-back games. She followed up a 16-point effort against Delaware with an 18-point outing against Drexel on 6-8 shooting and 4-4 from three.

"I have just been in my zone, just doing whatever and feeling confident. I feel like that is the best version of me - just letting me play," said Williams. "Shoutout to my teammates for believing in me and making me feel more confident in my shot."

"We always call her 'silent assassin' and I think it was challenging before this week. She was getting into some foul trouble and I just really tried to help [saying], ‘Hey Skye, you are still Skye. Be confident. Shoot the ball’," said Harper.

Next up for the Tigers is a weekend road trip. They travel to Northeastern on Friday and Stony Brook on Sunday.

Towson has a 5-1 record on the road.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook