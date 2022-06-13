Skerry previews game five of NBA Finals

TOWSON, Md. — It is a critical game five on Monday night in the NBA Finals. The winner will be one victory away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

One man who has watched every single second of this championship series is Towson University head men’s basketball coach Pat Skerry. He thinks these games between the Warriors and Celtics are must-see hoops. Don’t turn away.

"I’ve had cups of coffee at 7:30 at night most of these nights to make sure I could stay up. Anything can happen. You’d be crazy to change the station or go to bed," he said.

Golden State is coming off its game four, series-tying win that was thanks to arguably the best postseason performance of Stephen Curry’s career. He scored 43 points in a 107-97 victory.

"Really as good as I can remember," Skerry said of Curry's play. "Every shot, Boston really did a good job of guarding him. He didn’t get a lot of easy ones. What he has done as a basketball player, at his size and his shooting ability, he’s a generational talent."

For the Celtics to regain the series lead Skerry thinks they have to limit turnovers.

"They have got to take care of the basketball. That has been the biggest weakness. Golden State, especially Curry, just kills you when you turn the ball over. It’s ball security for Boston. There is no question that is the number one key."

Skerry is a Massachusetts native. He grew up in Medford, which is about five miles from Boston. He is a lifelong Celtics fan and is hoping for a Monday night win and then another one he’ll be able to witness in person.

"I am going to game six with my son. I am jacked up for it. We got to win tonight and then close it out on Thursday. A chance to cut down the nets again. We are right there, brother. We are right there."

Tip-off on Monday from San Francisco is at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Coverage on WMAR begins with NBA Countdown at 8:30 p.m.

