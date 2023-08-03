Shinnick opens first preseason camp as Towson head coach

TOWSON, Md. — This year Towson University football preseason camp is different. There is different energy, different feel, different way of doing things. That’s because for the first time in 15 years there is a different guy running the show.

On Thursday Pete Shinnick kicked off his first camp as head coach of the Tigers.

"This is the day you are always looking forward to." he said. "Now we are on the clock."

The 58-year-old takes over for longtime head coach Rob Ambrose, whose contract was not renewed after last season. Still learning about his team he said he is embracing and building upon the program’s workman-like culture.

"I see a team that is going to be gritty. I see a team that is going to play a full 60 minutes and we want people to understand that you are playing Towson. You are in for a battle," said Shinnick.

His methods are tried and true. A two-time Division II national coach of the year, he arrives at Towson after spending the last eight years at Division II West Florida where he started the school’s football program in 2016 and won the 2019 national championship.

His new players have bought in.

"He brings a lot of energy. He has a great persona to himself and he is just a great person overall," said Towson running back/kick returner D'Ago Hunter.

"He is a great facilitator and he has that administrative gift," added Towson defensive end Jesus Gibbs. "I would say he is a guy who cares a lot about our development as football players as well as young men."

Those are some reasons why, after entertaining transfer opportunities, Gibbs is back. He is one of six players who entered the transfer portal after the coaching change and decided to stay at Towson.

There will be a ton of new starters, including at quarterback. There is a five-man competition to replace last year's starting signal caller Tyrrell Pigrome. His eligibility ran out after 2022.

"It is a true open competition," said Shinnick. "Having done this numerous times it really does take time to develop."

Towson went 6-5 last year. They are picked to finish ninth out of the 15 teams in the newly-named Coastal Athletic Association. The Tigers open the season on September 2 when they visit the Maryland Terrapins.

